New Delhi [India], December 5 (ANI): A sports car collided with another vehicle and crashed into a road divider in the Delhi Gate area of the national capital on Thursday afternoon, the police said.

The sports car was dragged for nearly 100 metres from the point of impact. The driver sustained minor injuries, while no other passersby were harmed.

The police are investigating the incident to determine the cause, including the possibility of speeding or reckless driving.

According to Delhi Police, the accident was reported around 3 PM near Delhi Gate, where a car hit a road divider. No injuries were reported in connection with the collision.

A case of rash and negligent driving has been registered at the IP Estate Police Station.

The vehicle involved in the accident is registered to one Mintu Singh, a resident of the Laxmi Nagar area.

Rahul, the driver of the car struck by the sports car, recounted, "There were three of us in my car, travelling from ITO towards Delhi Gate on our way to the Old Delhi area. Suddenly, a high-speed car hit our vehicle from the side, causing it to lose balance and crash into the divider. We are safe, but our car has been damaged."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

