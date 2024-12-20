Kangra (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 20 (ANI): Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday unveiled the 2025 calendar of the Kangra Co-operative Primary Agriculture and Rural Development Bank in Dharamshala.

Chairman of the Bank, Ram Chander Pathania and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion.

CM Sukhu also conducted an inspection of the proposed site for the Tourism Village at Narghota, near Dharamshala, in Kangra district today. HPTDC Chairman RS Bali, Congress leader Devender Jaggi, Principal Secretary Devesh Kumar and other senior officers also accompanied the Chief Minister.

Earlier, CM Sukhu released the government calendar for the year 2025 here on Monday which has pictures of various innovative schemes of the State Government. The calendar has been brought out by the state's Printing and Stationery Department, according to the CMO press release.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi, Education Minister Rohit Thakur, Chief Minister's Principal Advisor (Media) Naresh Chauhan, Printing and Stationery Secretary Priyanka Basu Ingty, Controller, Printing and Stationery Department, Prabha Rajiv, Director, Information and Public Relations, Rajiv Kumar, Assistant Controller Printing and Stationery Department Ishwar Dass and other senior officers were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

