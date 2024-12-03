Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 2 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh recorded its third lowest rainfall in November 2024 in the last 124 years, according to a senior scientist of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Meteorological Center in Shimla reported a 99 per cent rainfall deficit in November, with only 0.2 mm of rainfall against the normal 19.7 mm. This makes November 2024 one of the driest in the state's recorded history.

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: Theatre Actor Playing Demon in Ramayana Kills Live Pig on Stage, Eats Meat Raw in Ganjam; Arrested.

Senior Scientist Shobhit Katiyar from IMD, while speaking to ANI, stated, "There are 17 years in IMD's records where no rainfall was recorded in November. One year saw only 0.1 mm of rainfall, and six years recorded 0.2 mm. Therefore, the 0.2 mm rainfall recorded this November is considered the third lowest in history."

October 2024 also saw a deficit, recording only 0.7 mm of rainfall. Historical data highlights similar trends in years like 2000 and 1943 when October experienced no rainfall at all.

Also Read | Delhi CM Atishi Orders Probe Into Cracks on Nand Nagri Railway Over Bridge and Under Bridge.

The significant rainfall deficit in Himachal Pradesh can be attributed to changes in weather systems in October and November.

Explaining the phenomenon, Katiyar said, "Back-to-back low-pressure and depression systems developed in the Bay of Bengal in October impacted the rainfall belt across northwest India. These systems mostly influenced central and southern parts of the country, reducing rainfall activity in Himachal Pradesh," said Katiyar.

In November, the state's rainfall primarily depends on western disturbances. However, this year, the intensity and frequency of these disturbances were notably low.

According to Katiyar, "Normally, western disturbances affect Himachal Pradesh during November, but this year, there were either fewer disturbances or their intensity was very weak. Only two to three western disturbances impacted the region this month."

Looking ahead, the Meteorological Department forecasts predominantly dry weather for the next seven days. Light snowfall or rainfall may occur in the upper reaches of Chamba, Lahaul-Spiti, Kinnaur, and Mandi districts.

Temperature trends across the state remain stable, with both maximum and minimum temperatures staying within normal ranges. However, minimum temperatures are expected to rise by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius after December 6, followed by a drop of 2 to 3 degrees Celsius between December 6 and 8.

Fog conditions are not a major concern at present, although moderate fog may develop in some areas. The prolonged dry spell poses significant challenges for agriculture and water resources in the state. November's rainfall deficit and the erratic monsoon patterns in October have compounded the concerns of farmers and policymakers.

Himachal Pradesh, known for its reliance on seasonal rainfall for its apple orchards and other crops, now faces the daunting task of managing water scarcity as winter progresses. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)