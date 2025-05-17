Elon Musk changed his profile name from "Gorklon Rust" to "Kekius Maximus" and set the profile picture of him wearing armour with the text "Emperor Kekius Maximus". Elon Musk has not provided any explanation for the sudden change of his X profile (@elonmusk); however, after this move, Kekius Maximus meme coin started gaining upward momentum. In December 2024, Elon Musk changed his profile name from "Elon Musk" to "Kekius Maximus" and set a profile picture of the "Pepe the Frog" meme. ‘Kekius Maximus’ is a meme-inspired crypto token on Ethereum and Solana that surged over 497% to USD 0.005667 after a Musk-related name change, but later crashed to USD 0.001165, highlighting meme coin volatility. Grok Can Now Generate Images in Different Aspect Ratios, Elon Musk’s xAI Also Working To Add Sketch Pad for Users.

Elon Musk as Kekius Maximus AI-Generated Video

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)