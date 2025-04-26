Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 26 (ANI): In a significant step towards boosting tourism and improving the financial strength of Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC), Chairman Raghubir Singh Bali announced a new strategic agreement with the Himachal Pradesh Civil Supplies Corporation.

Addressing the media in Shimla, Bali stated that consistent efforts are being made to increase tourism growth while simultaneously reducing the operational costs of the corporation.

Also Read | Thane Shocker: IT Professional Rapes Woman With Promise of Marriage, Posts Victim's Objectionable Pictures on Instagram After Breakup, Arrested.

"Today, an agreement is being signed between Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation and the Civil Supplies Corporation, under which all basic required purchases will be supplied through the Civil Supplies Corporation. Items ranging from toiletries to kitchen essentials will be sourced, and purchases will be streamlined," he said.

Highlighting the achievements over the past two and a half years, Bali shared that HPTDC had paid more than Rs 41 crore towards salaries, pensions, and gratuities for employees during this period, a significant increase compared to the Rs 26 crore disbursed by the previous government over the last five years.

Also Read | African Swine Fever in Mizoram: Over 3,050 Pigs Killed Due to ASF in 4 of State's 11 Districts.

"Despite natural disasters and the collapse of roads and bridges, we have managed to achieve a remarkable turnover increase," he said.

Bali noted that the corporation's turnover, which stood at Rs 78 crore when he assumed office, has now crossed Rs 109 crore.

"In the following year, it rose to Rs 105 crore and subsequently to Rs 107 crore," he said.

"This achievement is notable considering the poor condition in which the corporation's hotels were handed over by the previous government," he added.

However, he stressed that further growth requires urgent renovation work. "We now aim to push HPTDC's turnover between Rs 300 and Rs 500 crore, but for that, we must renovate our properties first," Bali asserted.

He further mentioned that HPTDC is now independently managing the salaries and benefits of its employees without any reliance on the government. He described the agreement with Civil Supplies as an important and strategic one.

"The Corporation makes purchases worth Rs 30-40 crore annually. Under the agreement, purchases amounting to Rs 20-25 crore will be made directly from the Civil Supplies Corporation, functioning as a Central Bank Unit," he said.

The entire procurement process will be streamlined under a single window, and HPTDC will clear payments to the Civil Supplies Corporation within a month and a half.

"With bulk purchasing, we expect significant savings, amounting to crores of rupees," Bali said.

He promised to evaluate and report the financial benefits within the next four months. To ensure efficiency, a Vice President will oversee the quality of purchases, and a time-bound supply system will be put in place. Bali also hinted at the introduction of new initiatives soon.

Reacting to the recent terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, he called it a tragic incident and should not be viewed as a business.

"I do not see such incidents from a business perspective. I stand with every citizen and the government of India. I will not comment further on this," Bali added.

He expressed his condolences on behalf of Himachal Pradesh to the bereaved families and emphasised that Himachal stands united with the nation.

On tourism growth, Bali reported that HPTDC hotels have seen a 15% increase in occupancy. "Thanks to the hard work of our employees, we have not only increased occupancy but also our turnover within a year," he said.

Bali shared that the Corporation has requested the Chief Minister for funding assistance to the tune of Rs 300 crore for hotel renovations.

"Work is progressing towards setting up a convention centre and developing better facilities. Tender processes will be initiated soon. Tourism must move forward, and so must our turnover. Renovating our properties is the need of the hour. In Himachal, we treat tourists as gods. We welcome you with our vision of a 'Clean Himachal, Green Himachal, Better Himachal,'" he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)