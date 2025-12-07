Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 7 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Sunday inaugurated a state-level workshop on the theme "War on Drugs-Chitte Par Chot", organised by the group of NGOs "Sanjeevani", and called for coordinated and determined efforts to combat drug abuse in Himachal Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering, the Governor said that the fight against drugs demands both strict action by police and a sensitive approach towards affected individuals. He emphasised that, along with non-governmental organisations, participation from religious institutions is crucial to break the drug network being driven by foreign agencies.

Shukla appreciated the efforts of the State Government in tackling the drug menace and particularly lauded the manner in which both the ruling and opposition parties united on this issue in the State Assembly. "Without collective political resolve, it would not be possible to save the Devbhoomi from this crisis," he said.

Commending the initiative, the Governor said that "Chitte Par Chot" is not merely a campaign but a pledge. He expressed satisfaction that Sanjeevani is working not only to spread anti-drug messages, but also to promote policy reforms, capacity building, research, awareness drives, and community-based interventions. He added that the organisation is providing a platform for various NGOs to work collaboratively with the government to strengthen policies on drug prevention, counselling, rehabilitation, training and grassroots outreach.

"Organised efforts, planned strategies and community participation are essential if Chitte Par Chot is to truly succeed," Shukla remarked. He stressed that meaningful change is possible only when society, media, religious bodies, sports organisations, volunteer groups and youth clubs raise a collective voice.

The Governor said that saving Himachal from drugs requires every individual to remain vigilant and sensitive. Youth falling into addiction is not just the defeat of a person, but of the entire society. He noted that Himachal Pradesh, known for its peace, culture and natural beauty, is currently facing a significant challenge due to synthetic drugs such as 'chitta'. He added that although the challenge is serious, it is not insurmountable.

"If government agencies, police, administration, panchayats, schools, colleges and social organisations come together, Himachal can become drug-free," he said, adding that his drug-free campaign, launched in the State with inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, received support from all sections of society.

Highlighting the role of families, the Governor said that the fight against drugs begins at home. Parents must pay attention to the behaviour, companions and day-to-day habits of their children. He stressed the importance of regular awareness campaigns in schools and colleges. While calling for strict action against drug traffickers and supply networks, he also underlined that drug victims should be treated as patients, not criminals, and that hospitals, psychological support and rehabilitation centres must play an important role.

Earlier, President of Sanjeevani Group of NGOs, Mahendra Dharamani, welcomed the Governor and said that his guidance inspires NGOs to work with greater resolve in the fight against drugs. He informed that Sanjeevani, formed on 25 September 2025, has brought together 17 NGOs that are working in coordination across seven districts. Through Chitte Par Chot, participating organisations will facilitate dialogue on drug-related issues, take expert suggestions to the village level, and ensure wider social participation. He said this initiative marks the first such coordinated civil society effort in the State. (ANI)

