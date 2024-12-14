Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 14 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday announced that the Indora Utsav-2024 would be celebrated as a district-level festival starting next year.

He also distributed eligibility certificates to 14 children under the Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojana, a scheme designed to support the education of children of widows and single women. The Chief Minister assured that the state government would bear all related expenses.

Also Read | Chirag Paswan Drops Big Hints, Says 'Ready To Fight Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 if LJPRV Decides'.

While extending his greetings on the occasion of Indora Utsav, Sukhu lauded the festival for raising awareness about drug abuse through cultural programmes. He commended the local community for their dedicated efforts towards this cause.

The Chief Minister reiterated the state government's strong stance against drug abuse, particularly in areas near Punjab. He highlighted that properties of individuals involved in the drug trade are being seized under existing laws, with offenders in the Indora area already facing such action. He assured the public of the government's commitment to intensifying its efforts to combat the drug menace.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Tejashwi Yadav Says 'Will Implement Mai-Behan Maan Yojana if RJD Wins Upcoming Polls' (Watch Video).

Sukhu also pledged sufficient funding for the development of the Indora Assembly constituency. He reaffirmed the government's focus on the overall development of Kangra district, including the ongoing expansion of Kangra Airport and the establishment of a Rs 300-crore state-of-the-art milk processing plant at Dhagwar. He added that water sports activities at Pong Dam, approved by the government, would commence soon.

Reflecting on his government's tenure, Sukhu noted the focus on the welfare of ordinary citizens and initiatives to boost the rural economy. He highlighted the increase in the support price for cow milk from Rs 32 to Rs 45 per kilogram and for buffalo milk from Rs 47 to Rs 55 per kilogram. Additionally, the government has set purchase prices for locally produced maize and wheat at Rs 30 and Rs 40 per kilogram, respectively, benefiting rural farmers and promoting their produce. He also announced an increase in the daily wage under MNREGA to Rs 300.

The Chief Minister pointed out that while farmers were protesting across the country, the state government was actively implementing welfare schemes to support them.

Sukhu shared his pride in his humble beginnings and his commitment to formulating policies that benefit the common man. He mentioned the government's decision to increase disaster compensation in Indora from Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 7 lakh for those affected by last year's calamities.

Highlighting key achievements, he said the government had fulfilled seven major promises, including reinstating the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for government employees in its very first cabinet meeting. He contrasted this with the BJP government in Rajasthan, which had abolished the OPS.

Sukhu further criticised the BJP, claiming that internal conflicts had divided the party into five factions. He asserted that during the BJP's tenure, the so-called double-engine government led to a decline in all sectors in Himachal Pradesh, while his government was implementing reforms aimed at positive outcomes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)