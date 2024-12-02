India News | Hopefully Now Modi Govt Will Allow Both Houses to Function: Cong as Parl Deadlock Broken

New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) The Congress on Monday said the Modi government has accepted its request for a special two-day discussion on the Constitution and hopefully now it will "allow both Houses to function".

The government and opposition parties on Monday reached an agreement to break the impasse in Parliament with dates announced for discussions on the Constitution in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

The Lower House will take up the discussion on the Constitution to mark its 75th year of adoption on December 13 and 14, and the Upper House on December 16 and 17.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju, who announced the dates, expressed confidence that both Houses will function smoothly from Tuesday.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh recalled that Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had written to Speaker Om Birla on November 26, requesting a special two-day discussion on the Constitution and the leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha had also written a similar letter to the chairman the same day.

"Six days later, this request has been accepted by the Modi government and the dates for the discussion have been announced as requested by the Indian National Congress and other INDIA parties," Ramesh said in a post on X.

"Hopefully now the Modi government will allow both Houses to function from tomorrow," he said.

The breakthrough came at a meeting of Birla with floor leaders of different parties.

Opposition parties had demanded discussions in both Houses of Parliament to mark the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution by the Constituent Assembly.

Several opposition leaders, who attended the meeting, also echoed similar sentiments.

Asked about the opposition raising other issues such as the November 24 Sambhal violence, which left four dead, and the Manipur unrest, which has claimed more than 250 lives and rendered thousands homeless, Rijiju said a decision will be taken in accordance with the rules.

