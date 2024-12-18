Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 18 (ANI): As the Himachal Pradesh Assembly's winter session begins on Wednesday, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urged the BJP to cooperate for a smooth and productive session, hinting at the possibility of extending it beyond the scheduled four days.

Speaking to the media, CM Sukhu said, "When we were in opposition, we used to discuss issues... BJP is trying to show their strength, although they are divided into five factions here in the state, they will show the capability of their respective factions. BJP is no longer the original BJP, but those who have joined them are having their own effect... If BJP cooperates, the House can work well and the session can be expanded beyond 4 days."

The winter session will commence today and will continue until December 21.

Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri alleged that there is an internal conflict within the BJP, and they are unable to face the Vidhan Sabha.

"The present opposition cannot face the Vidhan Sabha. In these 2 years, they neither gave constructive criticism nor did they raise any issue in the interest of the state. They keep raising irrelevant issues to mislead the people of the state. There is an internal war going on in the BJP, everyone wants to show their strength. Congress government is fully prepared and will answer every question," he said.

State minister Vikramaditya Singh noted that efforts have been made to ensure the winter session of the Assembly is conducted positively.

"The development work that the chief minister and the entire government are doing will be discussed. It is clear that we will play on the front foot, not on the back foot. If the BJP thinks it will put us on the back foot by using its negative thinking, then I want to tell them that we are enough for them, we will fight unitedly," Singh said. (ANI)

