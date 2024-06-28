Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 27 (ANI): A simple request for tea escalated into a heated argument between a woman and her daughter-in-law, resulting in the latter's death in Telangana's Hyderabad, police said on Thursday.

According to officials, the 28-year-old victim, identified as Ajmiri Begum, was reportedly strangled by her mother-in-law, following the dispute. The incident took place around 10:30 am on Thursday, and the accused woman has been arrested.

Also Read | Gurugram Shocker: 18-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped in Sohna Area by Five Persons; Accused Absconding.

The accused woman, identified as Farzana, asked her daughter-in-law for tea, which was refused. Subsequently, Farzana followed Ajmiri to the kitchen and strangled her with a scarf," a senior officer with Attapur Police said.

The officer further mentioned that there had been constant clashes between the mother-in-law and daughter-in-law over the past 15 days.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Sanjay Raut Wants Uddhav Thackeray As Next 'CM Face', Faces Pushback.

"The mother-in-law and daughter-in-law had been at odds for a while," he said, adding that a case has been registered.

"We are waiting for the report of the post-mortem examination," he added.

Police were further looking into the matter.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)