Hyderabad, Jan 21 (PTI) The Income-Tax Department on Tuesday conducted searches at multiple locations linked to prominent filmmaker Dil Raju and some others here on charges of alleged tax evasion, official sources said.

The locations of some other film producers and linked persons are also being searched, the sources said.

The raids are being undertaken as the department suspects alleged tax evasion.

Multiple premises are being covered, they said.

