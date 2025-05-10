Bitcoin price today on May 10, 2025, at 3:11 AM stood at USD 1,02,933.67. The BTC price comes hours after the cryptocurrency was trading at USD 1,03,154.72 on May 9 at 8:44 PM. Although the Bitcoin price has dipped slightly overnight, Bitcoin has been showing a steady upward trend over the last few days. Bitcoin has remained strong in early May 2025, and investors may be hopeful as the BTC price continues to hold above the USD 1,00,000 mark. ‘Remain Fully Alert’: FM Nirmala Sitharaman Asks Banks to Ensure Uninterrupted Services Amid India-Pakistan Tension.

Bitcoin Price Today, May 10

