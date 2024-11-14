Karavatti (Lakshadweep) [India], November 14 (ANI): The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) successfully evacuated a critically-ill patient from Agatti in Lakshadweep by an aircraft, transporting him to Ernakulam city in Kerala to help provide medical assistance to the patient.

According a statement by the Ministry of Defence on November 13, "The 68-year old patient was diagnosed with acute exacerbation of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease & type 2 respiratory failure and was in need of immediate medical evacuation."

Also Read | Badaun Shocker: Man Slits Wife's Throat With Knife Following Argument in Uttar Pradesh.

In a well-coordinated operation between the ICG district coast guard in Kochi, Lakshadweep Headquarters and the island's administration, a Dornier aircraft was launched and the team escorted the patient to General Hospital Ernakulam, Kochi in Kerala.

"The swift and successful medical evacuation is part of the consistent support extended by the ICG to the Lakshadweep administration & the Islanders towards ensuring safety of life and sustained connectivity with the mainland, upholding the ICG motto, 'Vayam Rakshamah' - We Protect," the statement added.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress Pioneer of Vote Bank Politics and Enemy of Poor, Says PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

Earlier on November 12, ICG saved an ill fisherman who was in the middle of the sea in a fishing boat.

"Swiftly responding to a call for rendering assistance to a critically ill fisherman onboard Indian Fishing Boat (IFB) Dhan Prasad (Regd No. IND-GJ-14-0597) that was about 60 km at sea South East of Diu, ICGS Pipavav diverted ICGS C-419 for immediate medical evacuation," the statement mentioned.

Following providing first-aid assistance, the ship entered RNEL Jetty, Pipavav and all vitals were checked by the Station Medical Officer, it stated further.

The critical patient was shifted to Local Hospital at Rajula for further medical treatment in the presence of his family members.

In June 28 too, the Indian Navy also carried out a successful medical evacuation of two critically ill patients, including a three-year-old infant, from Agatti Island in Lakshadweep to Kerala's Kochi on Thursday.

The evacuation operation was initiated immediately by Southern Naval Command, Kochi, on receipt of a request from the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, the Navy said in a release. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)