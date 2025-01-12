Army personnel showcase their skill during the Vijay Diwas celebrations organized by the Eastern Command of the Indian Army (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi [India], January 12 (ANI): The Indian Army, set to celebrate its 77th Army Day on January 15, is showcasing its significant technological advancements as part of its ongoing commitment to operational excellence and self-reliance, a release said on Sunday.

In 2023, the Indian Army declared the "Year of Technology Absorption" and has now extended this initiative for another year, aligning with the Ministry of Defence's declaration of 2025 as the 'Year of Reforms.'

Also Read | Chhattisgarh Encounter: 5 Naxals Killed in Gun Fight with Security Forces in Bijapur.

These efforts are part of the broader "Decade of Transformation" (2023-2032), aimed at redefining India's defence capabilities.

Operating across varied terrains--from the icy heights of the Himalayas to the deserts of Rajasthan and jungles of the Northeast--the Indian Army faces unique operational challenges, leading the Indian army to a driving in-house innovation.

Also Read | Mobile Theft Gang Busted: Rajasthan High Court Judge's Phone Theft at Basukinath Temple in Jharkhand Leads to Busting of Inter-State Gang.

Different terrain, weather, and operational conditions demand various specific requirements. This necessitates a culture of continuous innovation to enhance operational, logistical, and training capabilities, the release added.

As per the release, the character of war is constantly evolving, and the Indian Army needs to be prepared to deal with all future challenges. The recent global conflicts have underscored the need for indigenous battlefield solutions, pushing the Indian Army to not just absorb but also develop cutting-edge technologies.

The Indian Army is continuously promoting an innovation culture within itself. As part of that, since 2014, the Indian Army has been conducting its annual innovation competition, rebranded as Inno-Yoddha in 2023. This initiative provides a platform for soldiers to showcase indigenous solutions addressing capability voids.

The Indian Army's emphasis on technology absorption and innovation is pivotal in achieving Atmanirbhar Bharat.

By promoting indigenous solutions, fostering a robust defence manufacturing ecosystem, and aligning with national reforms, the Indian Army is redefining operational capabilities and setting new benchmarks in defence modernisation.

As the "Decade of Transformation" unfolds, the Indian Army remains committed to shaping a future where innovation, resilience, and self-reliance drive India's military prowess. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)