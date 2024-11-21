Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh along with other dignitarie at the event. (Photo/X@FisheriesGoI)

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh on Thursday said that India has become the world's second-largest fish producer and is one of the largest producers in capture fisheries.

While addressing an event by the Department of Fisheries under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying (MoFAH&D) on the occasion of World Fisheries Day 2024, he said that various initiatives like the Blue Revolution and Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kisan Samridhi Sah- Yojana (PMMKSY), have supported boosting fish production in the country; as a result, fish production nearly doubled since 2014 to 17.5 million tons, with inland fishing now surpassing marine fishing, contributing 13.2 million tons.

"India is the world's second-largest fish producer, contributing 8 per cent to global output, ranks second in aquaculture production, leads in shrimp production and export, and is one of the largest producers in capture fisheries," Singh said.

"Since 2015, the Government of India has committed investment of Rs 38,572 crore through key initiatives such as the Blue Revolution Scheme, Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF), Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), and its sub-scheme, Pradhan Mantri Matsya Kisan Samridhi Sah-Yojana (PM-MKSSY), to drive sustainable growth and development in the sector," Singh added.

The event was organised at the Sushma Swaraj Bhawan in the national capital to celebrate the contribution and achievements of fishers, fish farmers, and other stakeholders and reinforce commitment towards sustainable and equitable development of the fisheries sector, with the theme of 'India's Blue Transformation: Strengthening Small-Scale and Sustainable Fisheries.'

Singh, alias Lalan Singh, highlighted the achievements and challenges of the fisheries sector and congratulated the fishermen and fish farmers for their role in making India the second-largest fish producer globally, with around 30 million people involved in fish production across the value chain.

The Union Minister, in his address, highlighted the key challenges and solutions for the fisheries sector and issues like plastic pollution, carbon emissions from traditional fishing, and water pollution, emphasizing the government's efforts to reduce plastics, improve water quality, and promote eco-friendly practices.

Singh also discussed the unorganized nature of the sector and the infrastructural gaps, stressing the need for reforms and initiatives like the Fisheries Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF).

He outlined a vision for a sustainable and economically empowering fisheries sector, focusing on modern techniques, policy integration, and long-term goals to ensure India's global leadership in fish production.

On this occasion, Singh launched a series of landmark initiatives and projects aimed at transforming the fisheries sector and strengthening India's blue economy.

These included the launch of the 5th Marine Fisheries Census for data-driven policymaking, the National Plan of Action on Sharks for sustainable shark management and India's endorsement of the Regional Plan of Action on IUU (Illegal, Unreported and Unregulated) Fishing to prevent illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing in the Bay of Bengal Region jointly in cooperation with Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Maldives, the International Maritime Organisation-Food and Agricultural Organisation (IMO-FAO) GloLitter Partnership Project to combat marine plastic litter, and Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for retrofitted LPG kits to promote energy-efficient, low-cost marine fishing fuels. Additionally, the New Single Window System (NSWS) by the Coastal Aquaculture Authority was launched to enable online registration of coastal aquaculture farms.

A signed MoU was also exchanged to implement a framework for the Voluntary Carbon Market (VCM), harnessing carbon-sequestering practices in the sector.

As per the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, "The fisheries and aquaculture sector plays a critical role in India's economy, providing livelihoods to approximately 3 crore fishers and fish farmers while generating significant employment opportunities across the value chain." (ANI)

