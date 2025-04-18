In a tragic incident near Garun Chatti in Rishikesh, a raft capsized during a rafting session in the fast-flowing Ganga River. As the raft flipped over, the riders managed to climb back onto it one by one. However, one individual, who had fallen unconscious, was unable to get back on in time. Despite efforts to rescue him, the man was pulled from the water too late. By the time he was brought to safety, he had already passed away. Authorities are investigating the cause of the incident, which has left the local rafting community shaken. Uttarakhand Rafters Fight Video: Brawl Breaks Out During River Rafting Competition in Rishikesh.

Raft Overturns in Ganga Near Garun Chatti, Rishikesh

ऋषिकेश में गरुण चट्टी के पास राफ्टिंग के दौरान एक राफ्ट गंगा की तेज धार में पलट गई। सभी राइडर्स एक-एक करके राफ्ट में चढ़ गए, लेकिन एक शख्स बेहोश होने की वजह से नहीं चढ़ पाया। जब तक उसे पानी से बाहर निकाला, तब तक मौत हो चुकी थी। pic.twitter.com/E4wHWJMbYZ — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)