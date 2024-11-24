Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 24 (ANI): A total of 105 women cyclists participated in the 4th edition of the Jhelum Women's Cycling Rally, covering a distance of 67 kilometers through the challenging terrain of Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) on Sunday.

The annual event was organised by Dagger Division of Indian Army in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department and district administration. The rally was flagged off from Shaukat Ali Stadium, Baramulla, a release said.

All women cyclists under three age categories cycled from Baramulla to Kaman Aman Setu, Uri covering a distance of 67. The overall theme for the rally this year was "Drug-free Kashmir", added the statement from the Indian Army.

Earlier on Friday, approximately 5,000 veterans participated in a grand event in Poonch to mark the 77th anniversary of the historic military link-up of Poonch, a border district in Jammu and Kashmir, with the rest of the country, according to the release.

The Poonch Link-Up Day is a significant event in the history of Jammu and Kashmir, commemorating the Indian Army's successful conclusion of a grueling 15-month siege of Poonch on this day in 1948 under the leadership of the revered Brigadier Pritam Singh.

On this occasion, Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, AVSM, SM, General Officer Commanding, 16 Corps, reflected on the shared legacy, stating, "Today, we come together to honour the courage, resilience, and unbreakable bond that the Awam and Indian Army have shared over the past 77 years."

Poonch Day 2024 was a fitting tribute to the resilience, courage, and unbreakable bond between the people of Poonch and the Indian Army. It celebrated a shared legacy that continues to protect this vital border district and its community, the release added. (ANI)

