Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 16 (ANI): Police attached the Rs 87 lakh worth of property of two drug peddlers in Degwar Tarwan, a village near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Pooch district.

The properties included a residential house along with a JCB machine and a car, police said.

"Two days ago, we started the work of property freezing in Poonch. We have seized a residential house in Degwar Tarwan, under the NDPS Act. This property belonged to drug dealers. We have also frozen a JCB machine along with a car. The property is worth Rs 87 lakhs. This is the first such seizure in Poonch," Poonch Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vinay Kumar said in a press conference on Friday.

Speaking about the recent seizures in Poonch, the SSP said, "A double-story residential house was frozen a few days ago along with two cars."

The Poonch SSP further said that a total of 47 FIRs have been registered under the NDPS Act in the district and 83 people have been arrested.

"The crusade against drug dealers will continue. In the last few days, 255 grams of heroin and 130 grams of cocaine were seized. In total, 47 FIRs have been registered under the NDPS Act. We have arrested 83 people. A total of 87 kg of heroin was recovered from Poonch, which is a new record in itself," he said. (ANI)

