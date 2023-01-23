Deoghar (Jharkhand), Jan 23 (PTI) Jharkhand BJP's two-day Executive Committee meeting started in Deoghar town on Monday to discuss various issues including strategies for 2024 Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, a senior BJP leader said.

Around 400 executive committee members are taking part in the meeting, which will conclude on Tuesday.

Jharkhand BJP in-charge Laxmikant Bajpai, general secretary (organization) Karmveer Singh, Jharkhand BJP president Deepak Prakash and former chief minister Babulal Marandi were also present in the meeting.

On the inaugural day of BJP Executive Meeting, a political resolution was passed unanimously to make Narendra Modi Prime Minister of India for the third time in 2024, a party press release said.

Speaking to media persons Palamu MP VD Ram said, "Rising corruption, deteriorating law and order situation, crime against women and tribal and increasing unemployment in the state under the Hemant Soren led UPA government were also discussed in the resolution."

Prior to the meeting, Prakash, who is also a Rajya Sabha MP, told media persons, "We will discuss various issues such as strengthening the party base and taking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's welfare schemes to the ground in the state."

Agenda against the Hemant Soren-led UPA government will also be decided in the meeting, as "corruption has increased manifold and law and order situation has deteriorated drastically", Prakash said.

Deoghar BJP president-cum-legislator Narayan Das said, "This Santhal region played a significant role whenever BJP formed government in the state. So, this meeting is important where strategies for 2024 elections—assembly as well as Lok Sabha —will also be discussed."

Senior BJP leader and Ranchi MLA CP Singh said, "We are holding the meeting in religious town (Deoghar) to seek good sense for current UPA government in Jharkhand so that it could work for the development and people of the state. The chief minister is busy with Khatiyani Johar Yatra, which is nothing but eyewash."

According to political experts, BJP is holding its executive meeting in Deoghar district of Santhal Pargana to strengthen its base in the region. Traditionally, Santhal Pargana is considered to be a stronghold of JMM.

The Santhal Pargana region has a total 18 assembly constituencies. In 2019 assembly polls, JMM had won 9 seats, while its ally Congress got four seats. The BJP had won four seats in the region. One seat went to JVM candidate Pradip Yadav, who later joined Congress.

