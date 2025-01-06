Ranchi, Jan 6 (PTI) The Jharkhand High Court on Monday criticised Director General of Police (Home Guards) Anil Palta for failing to appear in a contempt petition hearing and directed him to be present in court on January 8.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Ajay Prasad, state vice-president of the Jharkhand Home Guards Welfare Association, who had earlier filed a writ petition demanding equal salary and benefits for home guards as those provided to police constables for performing similar duties.

In a landmark decision on August 25, 2017, the HC ordered the government to ensure equal pay for home guards.

However, the government challenged this ruling in the Supreme Court, which upheld the high court's order.

Despite this, the government was yet to implement the directive, leading to the contempt petition.

Previously, the HC had summoned both Palta and home secretary Vandana Dadel to appear in person. While Dadel appeared in court on Monday, Palta's absence was viewed seriously by the court.

The bench directed Palta to appear in person on January 8, stressing the importance of compliance with court orders.

