Ranchi, November 24: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will go to Raj Bhavan on Sunday by 4 pm to resign and stake the claim to form the government again in Jharkhand, following the INDIA bloc victory in the polls. Soren-led JMM steered the INDIA bloc to victory with 56 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand assembly.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) won 34 seats, with its allies winning 22 seats. Among JMM's allies, the Congress won 16 seats, RJD four seats, and CPI-ML two seats. However, the BJP-led NDA won just 24 seats out of the 81 assembly constituencies. The BJP won 21 seats, and its allies AJSU, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and JD-U won one each. Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2024: Hemant Soren-Led Alliance All Set To Retain State; BJP Emerges As Second Largest Party.

Notably, Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha, a party fighting state assembly elections also won a seat. Party chief Jairam Kumar Mahato won the Dumri seat. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led alliance is set to retain power in the State where assembly polls were conducted in two phases. The first phase was held on November 13 and the second phase on November 20.

Meanwhile, following this victory, Congress leader Rajesh Thakur said that the people of the state sidelined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). "Winning is in the hands of the public. We have got the mandate of the people. In a democracy, people are always superior. We have got the mandate of the public. We do not care about those making allegations against us. I believe they have returned to their homes and it is better if they work for the welfare of their own states. People have worked to sideline the BJP here. Now we have to focus on the work we have to do. Our central point will be to cater to the public," former Jharkhand Congress president Rajesh Thakur told ANI. Dumka Assembly Election Result 2024: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s Brother Basant Soren Defeats BJP Candidate Sunil Soren by 14,588 Votes.

A meeting of the winning candidates of the alliance was called today to start the process of forming the government in the State. Earlier on November 23, Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren after his victory was declared in his address to people said that they would work together for achieving "Golden Jharkhand."

"Greetings to all people of Jharkhand, let us walk together and take resolve for building Golden Jharkhand," he said in a post on X. Soren also expressed satisfaction with the performance of the INDIA bloc in the Jharkhand assembly elections.

"Today the results of the Jharkhand Assembly Election2024 have come...I want to thank the people of all communities and all the farmers, women and youth of the state for casting their votes with the majority and making this election successful," he told reporters.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)