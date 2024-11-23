Ranchi, Nov 23 (PTI) The BJP was leading in 25 of the 81 assembly seats in Jharkhand while the JMM was ahead in 10 as the counting of postal ballots was underway on Saturday, TV channels reported.

The counting of votes began at 8 AM.

The Election Commission, however, is yet to come out with any trend as of now on its website.

The assembly elections were held in two phases - November 13 and 20.

Forty-three seats went to polls in the first round and 38 in the second.

