In a one-sided FIDE Women's World Championship Match 2025, China's Ju Wenjun beat countrywoman Tan Zhongyi 6.5 -2.5 to retain her crown and become a chess champion for the fifth time. Wenjun has been the FIDE Women's World Champion since 2018, and is the fourth woman in chess history to win the title five times. Interestingly, Wenjun won the FIDE Women's World Championship for the first time, beating Tan Zhongyi. Only Vera Menchik, with eight titles, is ahead of Wenjun, Nona Gaprindashvili, and Maia Chiburdanidze. 'Here's Happy Gukesh' Alexandra Botez Responds With World Chess Champion's New Pic After Fans Earlier Felt He Wasn't Smiling While Posing With Botez Sisters.

Ju Wenjun Becomes FIDE Women's World Champion For Fifth Time

Ask a question to the 2025 FIDE Women’s World Champion 🇨🇳 Ju Wenjun! What do you want to know? #JuTan pic.twitter.com/XGH4H3TuGW — International Chess Federation (@FIDE_chess) April 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)