New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): JMM MP Mahua Maji on Tuesday, criticised the ruling party (BJP) for not conducting discussion on the Manipur issue, the violence in Sambhal and several issues of Jharkhand.

She also mentioned that the discussion regarding bribery allegations against Gauatam Adani should be addressed in Parliament.

"INDIA Alliance has always wanted the House to function. Regional parties want to raise the issues of their regions. But the ruling party is adamant on some or the issue. This time, we wanted discussions on Adani matter...Still, the ruling party didn't agree. There is Manipur issue, Sambhal issue, several issues of Jharkhand...It has become their (ruling side) to pass Bills when everyone is outside., " she said.

Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain said, "There are so many issues. We want discussion on many issues. One is, JPC in Adani issue and discussion on it. There is Sambhal issue, Ajmer issue, Bangladesh issue, Manipur issue. So many issues are there. But the Govt is not allowing us to discuss these issues. They are adjourning the moment we take Adani's name..."

"Our demand for a JPC in the Adani-Modi nexus and the scam continues. Let's see what decision will be taken in the all-party meeting of the Opposition," he added.

Meanwhile, earlier today, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, AAP MP Sanjay Singh and other leaders of INDIA bloc on Tuesday staged protest in the premises of the Parliament over the issue of the Adani indictment.

Protesting leaders held banners and raised several slogans, demanding a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) investigation into Adani indictment.

Parliament's proceedings have seen disruptions since the beginning of the Winter Session amid protests by opposition parties over their demands, including a discussion on Adani issue, Sambhal violence and the Manipur situation.

On Monday, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 12 noon and then for the rest of the day. The winter session of Parliament began on November 25 and will continue till December 20.

After days of disruption over demands of opposition parties, the Parliament is expected to resume its normal functioning from Tuesday.

The central government is likely to push its legislative agenda in the remaining days of the winter session with opposition parties also pressing for discussion on issues of their concern. (ANI)

