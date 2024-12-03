Mumbai, December 3: Double Olympic medalist PV Sindhu is preparing to tie the knot with Hyderabad-based Venkata Datta Sai, executive director at Posidex Technologies, on December 22 in Udaipur. The wedding festivities are set to begin on December 20, culminating in a grand reception in Hyderabad on December 24. This joyous news comes shortly after Sindhu's remarkable victory at the Syed Modi International tournament in Lucknow.

Sindhu's father, PV Ramana, revealed that while the two families had known each other for some time, the decision to finalize the wedding was made just a month ago. He explained that December 22 was chosen for the ceremony as it was the only feasible time given Sindhu’s packed schedule, which will become even more hectic starting in January. The celebrations will conclude with a reception in Hyderabad on December 24, after which Sindhu is expected to quickly return to her rigorous training, with the upcoming season being a crucial one for her career. PV Sindhu To Get Married on December 22, To Tie Knot With Businessman Venkata Datta Sai: Report.

Who Is Venkata Datta Sai?

Venkata Datta Sai, the executive director at Posidex Technologies, is the son of GT Venkateshwar Rao, the company’s managing director and a former Indian Revenue Service officer. He holds a Diploma in Liberal Arts from the Foundation of Liberal and Management Education, a BBA in Accounting and Finance from Flame University (2018), and a Master’s in Data Science and Machine Learning from IIIT Bangalore. PV Sindhu Wins Syed Modi International 2024, Treesa Jolly And Gayatri Gopichand Bag Women's Double Gold.

As per his LinkedIn profile, he has worked at JSW as an intern and consultant, later serving as managing director of Sour Apple Asset Management. Since 2019, he has been with Posidex, contributing to innovative banking solutions like instant credit scoring for major banks, showcasing his expertise in advanced technologies.

