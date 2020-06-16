Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | Jubin Nautiyal Set to Shoot Hollywood Movie Songs in Uttarakhand

Agency News ANI| Jun 16, 2020 06:42 AM IST
India News | Jubin Nautiyal Set to Shoot Hollywood Movie Songs in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 16 (ANI): Indian singer Jubin Nautiyal is set to shoot two songs of a Hollywood film for the first time in the hills of Uttarakhand.

Jubin, whose repertoire includes hit songs like 'Tum Hi Aana' from the film 'Marjaavaan' and 'Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage' from the film 'Kabir Singh' said that the director of the upcoming Hollywood film will give directions from America while maintaining social distancing. All shots of the movie have been discussed and shooting is set to begin, he said.

"Uttarakhand is a scenic location. It will become an important capital in the future for shooting Bollywood and Hollywood movies. Here one gets all the talent and facilities to shoot a movie. This should become a small film industry," said Nautiyal.

Nautiyal met the Chief Minister of the State, Trivendra Singh Rawat in connection with the shooting of the songs. The latter has asserted that the State government is extending all support to the film industry.

"We support movie shootings in Uttarakhand. Jubin wants to shoot Hollywood movie songs and I have told him that we will support him but they will have to follow the medical norms here," said CM Rawat.

Nautiyal said, "We will follow social distancing while shooting the songs. Chief Minister Rawat has said that youth of this State follow our (youth icons) songs so people should get to know about Uttarakhand's scenic beauty and tourists should come here, shooting should also be held here." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

