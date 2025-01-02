Bidar (Karnataka) [India], January 2 (ANI): A 14 year old boy died while another boy was injured after falling from a moving cruiser vehicle in Hamunagar Tanda of the Basavakalyan taluk in Karnataka's Bidar district, police said on Thursday.

The deceased was studying in class 7, a resident of the Hamunagar Tanda area.

Also Read | REET 2024 Registration Closes on January 15: Apply at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, Know Steps To Register Online.

The incident happened when he fell from the cruiser vehicle while he was coming to Mudabi village.

As per the police, another student, who was travelling with him, also fell from the cruiser vehicle and was seriously injured.

Also Read | Syed Naseruddin Chishti, Ajmer Dargah Chief's Successor, Welcomes PM Narendra Modi's 'Chadar', Emphasises Message of 'Sabka Samman'.

A case has been registered in this regard at Mudabi police station and an investigation is underway, the police said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)