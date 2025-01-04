New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Lashing out at Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that he built a Sheesh Mahal using Delhiites' money and that he needs to give an account to the people of the national capital.

"Some children came to meet me at my home. I asked them what Arvind Kejriwal had done for Delhi. One of the children said that he built a big Sheesh Mahal for himself. When he (Arvind Kejriwal) came into politics, he used to say that he would not take a government car or a government bungalow; today, he built a Sheesh Mahal using Delhiites' money. Kejriwal ji, you will have to give an account to the people of Delhi..." said Shah while addressing the inauguration program of the new working women's hostel block 'Sushma Bhawan.'.

"When he came into politics, he used to say that he will not take a government car or a government bungalow. Today he built a glass palace for himself in 50 thousand yards of land worth Rs. 45 crores of Delhiites... Kejriwal ji... you will have to answer to the people of Delhi," he added.

The Home Minister also recalled the tenure of former Lok Sabha LoP and former Delhi CM Sushma Swaraj.

"Sushma ji will always be remembered as one of the great leaders of the party. In India's political history, she is one of the leaders who was a minister and that too in important portfolios, during NDA 1 and NDA 2, but she will not be remembered as a mere minister but as the leader of the opposition. It was Sushma ji who exposed Congress' corruption in the parliament... I expect that all the leaders of the opposition should study her work and try to follow what she did..." he added.

On Friday, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for three projects at Delhi University (DU): the Veer Savarkar College in Roshanpura, Najafgarh; an academic block for a west campus in Dwarka; and an academic block for an east campus in Surajmal Vihar.

PM Modi slammed AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and former Delhi CM and stated that those holding power in the national capital for the last ten years have damaged school education and that the AAP government has not even spent half of the money provided by the central government for education. (ANI)

