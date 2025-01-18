New Delhi, January 18: Aam Aadmi Party alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party is trying to stop the release of the documentary movie titled 'Unbreakable', based on the time when several top AAP leaders went to jail. AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal shared the trailer of the movie on social media platform X. "This is the trailer of the film "Unbreakable" made on the Aam Aadmi Party. Watch the trailer. You will understand why the BJP wants to stop this film," AAP chief posted on X.

After Delhi Police said that no permission was taken for the screening of the film 'Unbreakable', Kejriwal said that this film screening was not an election event rather it was a private event. The police emphasised that the political parties have to apply for permission for such events through a single window system at the District Election Officer's (DEO) office, adding that the police can neither grant nor reject such permission at this time. ‘Unbreakable’: AAP Screens Trailer of ‘Banned’ Film on Party, Vows To Take It to Every Delhi Voter.

Arvind Kejriwal Shares Trailer of ‘Unbreakable’ Movie

आम आदमी पार्टी पर बनी फ़िल्म “Unbreakable” का ये ट्रेलर है। ट्रेलर देख लीजिए। आपको समझ आ जाएगा कि बीजेपी इस फ़िल्म को क्यों रोकना चाहती है। pic.twitter.com/cO7nDMezgS — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 18, 2025

Addressing a press conference today, Kejriwal said that the movie wasn't an election campaign and there was no election flag, speech or election propaganda present at the movie screening site. Reiterating his claim that the BJP is "scared" of this film as it exposes "illegal and unconstitutional actions" of the party, Kejriwal condemned the way film screening was stopped.

"A film has been made on AAP. Today we had a special screening for journalists but Delhi Police in the morning reached there and stopped the screening of the film. It was a private screening. It was not an election campaign, there was no election flag, election speech or election propaganda. Why BJP is scared of this film? It was a private screening of the film I haven't seen this film but I was told that this shows the story when AAP leaders were sent to jail and it exposes illegal and unconstitutional actions of the BJP government. That's why the BJP is scared. We condemn the way film screening was stopped. We hope we will get the permission to screen this film," the former Chief Minister said. AAP Rams up Campaign Ahead of Delhi Assembly Elections 2025; Arvind Kejriwal Announces Free Electricity, Water Schemes To Cover Tenants if Re-Elected To Power.

"This is not an election event. It has nothing to do with the election. This is no any party symbol or flag. We tried to make the police understand. This is hooliganism and dictatorship," he added. Notably, Delhi will go for polls on February 5 while the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

