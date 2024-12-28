New Delhi [India], December 28 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal held a press conference on Saturday, accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of trying to block crucial welfare schemes for women and the elderly. Kejriwal spoke about his election promises to provide Rs2100 per month to women and free treatment for the elderly, which saw massive support from the public.

"I had said that after winning the election, we will give 2100 rupees to women and provide free treatment for the elderly. These two schemes were so beneficial to the public that millions of people registered for them. This made the BJP panic and several BJP leaders told me that not only would they not win. The then planned to stop these two schemes," Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal claimed that BJP took extreme measures to stop the schemes. "First, they sent their goons, then they sent the police, and uprooted the registration camps. And now they have ordered a fake investigation. What will they investigate? This was an election promise, we said we would implement it if we win," he added.

He further accused the BJP of revealing their true intentions. "Today, they have made it clear that if you vote for them, they won't allow the implementation of the Mahila Samman Yojna, they won't allow the implementation of the Sanjeevni Yojna for the elderly. They will stop free travel for women, cut your free electricity, free water, Mohalla Clinics, free treatment, and free education. The BJP is fighting the election to shut down everything," Kejriwal said.

On the investigation into the Mahila Samman Yojna, Kejriwal highlighted the BJP's double standards. "Today they have started an investigation on the Mahila Samman Yojna while their leaders are openly distributing money, buying votes, but no investigation is happening on that," he said.

Kejriwal also addressed the issue of BJP's reliance on Congress. "Now, BJP leaders are begging Congress to save them. BJP didn't have the courage to complain themselves, they had Sandeep Dixit file the complaint. Together, they want to stop AAP. I am ready to go to jail again for you," he said.

Responding to questions about the LG's order for an investigation, Kejriwal questioned its legitimacy. "Under which section will they take action? Do they think this country belongs to them? Why aren't they stopping those who are distributing money, openly saying, 'Give us votes in exchange for money'?" he asked. (ANI)

