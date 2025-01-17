New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal has demanded a 50 per cent rebate for students in Delhi Metro fares, the party said on Friday, hours ahead of the BJP releasing its manifesto for the Assembly polls in the city.

Kejriwal, in his letter, said the discount should be borne equally by the Centre and the Delhi government as they are partners in the Delhi Metro.

He also claimed that the AAP was planning to offer free bus travel to students. The AAP government already provides free bus travel to women in the city.

BJP national president J P Nadda is scheduled to announce the party's manifesto for the Delhi Assembly polls at 2 pm, at a press conference in the state unit office.

