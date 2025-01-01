Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 1 (PTI) A Cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, decided on Wednesday to recommend to the Governor that the 13th session of the 15th Kerala Legislative Assembly be convened from January 17.

According to a CMO release, a cabinet sub-committee has been constituted to prepare the Governor's policy address.

The members of the sub-committee are ministers K N Balagopal, K Rajan, Roshy Augustine, K Krishnankutty, and A K Saseendran.

A Jayathilak, Additional Chief Secretary, has been given the responsibility of collecting and coordinating information from various departments to assist in drafting the policy address, the release said.

The Cabinet also granted permission to purchase two vehicles for the Raj Bhavan, it added.

