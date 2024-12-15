New Delhi [India], December 15 (ANI): Kerala won second place in the National Energy Conservation Award 2024 for its exemplary energy efficiency initiatives across key sectors.

Taking to social media X, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday wrote in his post that the recognition reflected the state's commitment to sustainability and innovation.

In a post later on his Facebook page, the CM wrote that the award recognized the actions taken by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government to ensure energy efficiency.

"This is recognition of the actions being taken by the Left Democratic Front government to ensure energy efficiency. Kerala wins 2nd place in the National Energy Conservation Award 2024 for exemplary energy efficiency initiatives across key sectors! This recognition reflects our commitment to sustainability and innovation. May this achievement inspire us to build a greener, more energy-efficient future together," the post read.

The National Energy Conservation Day is celebrated on December 14 every year, to spread the message of the importance of conserving energy and to showcase the achievements of the nation in energy efficiency and conservation

Earlier, Vijayan wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to intervene and withdraw the Finance Ministry's decision requiring the State to repay the Viability Gap Funding (VGF) for the Vizhinjam International Seaport project.

In a letter dated December 10, Kerala Chief Minister Vijayan said, "As the Rs 817.80 crore provided by Government of India is to be repaid on Net Present Value (NPV) basis, this would result in repayment of Rs 10,000 to 12,000 crore from the State Exchequer in actual terms, computed on projected interest rates and revenue realization from the port for repayment." (ANI)

