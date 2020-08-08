Idukki (Kerala) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): The death toll in Kerala's Idukki landslide incident has surged to 17, said Devikulam sub-collector on Friday.

"The death toll in Idukki landslide rises to 17. Twelve people have been rescued so far," said Devikulam sub-collector.

On Friday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had announced ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to kin of the deceased.

Addressing a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram, the Chief Minister had said that the state government has sought the help of the Air Force but adverse weather condition is not conducive for airlifting people.

"Ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs each would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a landslide in Rajamalai, Idukki. The state government will bear the expense of treatment of those injured due to the landslide," Vijayan had said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed his condolences over deaths due to landslide in Idukki and announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) to the kin of deceased.

"Ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a landslide in Rajamalai, Idukki. Rs 50,000 each would be given to those injured due to the landslide," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted.

Heavy rains in several parts of Kerala have triggered floods and landslides which have wreaked havoc in the region over the past few days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red and orange alert for heavy rainfall for various districts in Kerala.

It issued a red alert in Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki and Wayanad districts for Friday. (ANI)

