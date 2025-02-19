Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 19 (PTI) The Kerala government has launched a new programme aimed at eliminating snakebite deaths in the state within the next five years.

Titled the "Snakebite Fatality-Free Kerala Project" the initiative seeks to eradicate snakebite-related deaths within five years and reduce fatalities by half within the next two years, the Chief Minister's Office said in a statement on Wednesday.

To achieve this, multiple departments, including Forest, Health, Disaster Management, Local Self-Government, and Education, will collaborate, the statement said.

Anti-venom will be made available at primary health centres (PHCs), and response teams will be formed at the panchayat level, the CMO added.

The initiative will also ensure the safety of those engaged in high-risk occupations such as agriculture, rubber tapping, and other outdoor work.

Additionally, steps will be taken to locally produce effective anti-venom and strengthen volunteer teams at the district level to further reduce snakebite-related fatalities.

As part of the Forest Department's 'Sarpa' initiative, which was launched to safely capture venomous snakes from inhabited areas and relocate them to suitable habitats, 48,000 reptiles have been rescued and released thus far.

'Sarpa' has played a significant role in reducing snakebite-related fatalities in Kerala, the statement noted.

While 123 snakebite-related deaths were reported in 2019, the number has dropped to 30 in 2024, according to the CMO.

The Forest Department has trained around 6,000 people, of whom 2,800 have been issued legal licenses to catch snakes. Their services are available round the clock, the CMO added.

