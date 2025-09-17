New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday extended greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday.

"Best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji on his birthday. May he be blessed with good health and long life," Kharge posted on X.

Also Read | PM Modi Birthday 2025: Rajasthan Artist Mahesh Kumar Vaishnav Pays Unique Tribute to Narendra Modi, Creates Cow Dung Painting Depicting PM Feeding Lion Cub (Watch Video).

Rahul Gandhi also conveyed wishes, writing, "Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji a happy birthday and good health."

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal also extended greetings on the occasion.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Birthday: Rajinikanth Wishes ‘Long Life, Good Health and Everlasting Strength’ to the Prime Minister (View Post).

"Birthday greetings to Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi Ji. Wishing you good health and a long life," he wrote in a post on X.

Congress leader Manickam Tagore also extended wishes, writing in a post on X, "Wishing Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji a happy 75th birthday and good health."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh shared his 'Modi Story', highlighting the first time he met PM Modi in Jhansi, and saw the 'brilliance of future leadership.

Remembering the dedication to the party work on the Prime Minister's 75th birthday, Rajnath Singh said that he also knew how diligent the PM was with work assigned to him while Singh was national president of the BJP.

"From 2006, I was national president, so I met him multiple times. Then, I also saw that his suggestions used to be really useful. As far as discipline is concerned, as soon as the election campaign concluded, he came to me and said, President, sir, I am here to give my report card to you. I have finished my campaign work," Singh said in the clip posted on X.

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also remembered his meeting with the PM during the Ekta Yatra.

"In 1992-93, when Bharatiya Janata Party's national President was Murli Manohar Joshi, and terrorism was at its peak in Kashmir. It was the Congress government. No one could think of hoisting the Tiranga at Srinagar's Lal Chowk. The party decided to unite the entire nation and challenge terrorism," he said.

Shivraj Chouhan added, "A yatra under the leadership of Murli Manohar Joshi was to be carried out from Kanniyakumari to Srinagar. The question was who would carry out such a challenging Yatra... The only name seemed correct at that time, and it was Narendra Damodardas Modi." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)