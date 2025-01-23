New Delhi, Jan 23 (PTI) Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday expressed concern over two aspirants of competitive exams allegedly committing suicide in Kota and urged the government to initiate reforms after conducting an in-depth study on children's psychology and methods of education.

A medical aspirant from Gujarat and an Assam native taking coaching for JEE committed suicide by hanging themselves in Rajasthan's Kota on Wednesday.

Also Read | Kotak Mahindra Bank Acquires Standard Chartered India's Personal Loan Business for INR 3,330 Crore.

"The news of two students committing suicide in a single day in Kota, Rajasthan is extremely scary and heartbreaking. Here five students have committed suicide within three weeks, this is very worrying," Priyanka Gandhi said in a post in Hindi on X.

"It is time for educational institutions, parents and governments to think and introspect why this is happening. Are our children under so much pressure that they are unable to handle it or is the entire environment not conducive for them?" Priyanka Gandhi said.

Also Read | Republic Day 2025 Tableaux: Uttar Pradesh Tableau on Kartavya Path To Showcase 'Maha Kumbh 2025' Event, Will Feature Replica of 'Amrit Kalash' at Forefront (See Pics).

The government should take concrete steps in this direction, she said.

"There should be an in-depth study on children's psychology, methods of education and environment and necessary reforms should be initiated," the Wayanad MP said.

NEET aspirant Ashfa Sheikh (24), a native of Gujarat's Ahmedabad, ended her life by hanging herself at her paying guest (PG) accommodation in Kota's Jawahar Nagar area around 10 am on Wednesday, police said.

They said she appeared for the medical entrance exam a few times but could not clear it. She used to take coaching but was currently self-studying. The reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, according to police.

Two hours after Sheikh's suicide, Mahaveer Nagar police received information about the suicide of an 18-year-old JEE aspirant from Assam's Guwahati in his hostel room.

The man was scheduled to take the JEE-Mains exam next week and his mother was on her way to Kota to be with him. No suicide note was recovered from his hostel room, police said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)