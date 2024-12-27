Guwahati (Assam) [India], December 27 (ANI): Around 500 leaders and workers from different political parties joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) during a programme held in Guwahati on Friday, in the presence of TMC MP Sushmita Dev and State TMC president Ramen Borthakur.

The leaders and workers from several parties, including Congress, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) joined TMC.

TMC MP Sushmita Dev told ANI that the regional parties have a good strike rate and fighting ability against the BJP.

"Today we have had a joining programme of about 500 people. Around 17-18 community leaders have joined us from the Indian National Congress, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), AJP, Raijor Dal and BJP. They joined us (TMC) because these grassroot leaders were neglected in these parties. Trinamool Congress is a party of grassroot work," she said.

"We hope to build up a strong team in Assam and we will fight against BJP. Whether it is a direct fight between BJP and Congress, BJP wins, but wherever fight between BJP and parties like TMC, DMK, or Samajwadi, BJP loses. So the people in Assam need to think differently. You shouldn't think about the contest of two national parties, because regional parties have a better strike rate and fighting ability against BJP," Sushmita Dev added. (ANI)

