India News | Leopard Rescued in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 9 (ANI): The forest officials have captured a leopard after it was seen near IIT multiple times in Indore district on Sunday.

TS Sulia, Divisional Forest Officer said that the animal which belongs to Felidae family was of 3-4 years old.

Also Read | Nokia 5310 Feature Phone Likely To Be Launched In India Soon; Expected Prices, Features & Specifications.

"The leopard is around 3 to 4 years old. She was spotted near IIT multiple times, after which we have captured her. She will be released in the jungle," Sulia said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)