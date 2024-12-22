Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], December 22 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP PP Chaudhary has said that India will reach its goal of 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047 if the development projects being undertaken are expedited. He added that the development work can be undertaken faster when the model code of conduct is implemented less frequently.

"We will only be able to reach our goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047 if we are able to speed up the development works and that can only happen when the model code of conduct is implemented less frequently," Chaudhary told reporters.

Also Read | Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality in 'Very Poor' Category in National Capital, Cold Wave Persists (Watch Videos).

Chaudhary, who is the chairperson of the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the two bills on 'One Nation One Election,' said that the public was burdened due to repeated elections and expenditure increases.

"The elections to Lok Sabha used to be held together...Later, the sequence was disturbed since many governments were dissolved...It has been felt that due to repeated elections, the expenditure increases a lot and the public is burdened," the BJP MP said.

Also Read | India Can Never Permit Others to Have Veto on Its Choices, Says EAM S Jaishankar.

Chaudhary further asserted that the ongoing development projects don't pick up pace due to the implementation of the code of conduct in areas holding elections. He informed that 27 Lok Sabha MPs and 12 Rajya Sabha MPs are part of the JPC which will meet the stakeholders and give its recommendations to the government.

"Machinery is deployed from time to time in different elections. Due to the code of conduct, development work is not able to pick up the pace, and due to this the country is suffering losses, hence JPC has been formed for the 'One Nation One Election' which aims to bring an amendment to the Constitution. It has 27 Lok Sabha and 12 Rajya Sabha MPs, JPC will meet the stakeholders from time to time and after that, the committee will take a decision and give its recommendation to the government which will be presented in the Parliament. The government will take its decision accordingly ..." Chaudhary said.

Earlier, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday appointed Chaudhary as the chairperson of the JPC on the two bills on 'One Nation One Election.'

"The Hon'ble Speaker has been pleased to appoint Shri P. P. Chaudhary MP, Lok Sabha as the Chairperson of the Joint Committee on the Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024," the notice by Lok Sabha General Secretary Utpal Kumar Singh read.

Just before Rajya Sabha was adjourned sine die on Friday, the upper house adopted the motion moved by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal regarding the formation of the JPC for two bills on 'One Nation One Election.'

Meghwal had moved The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Ninth Amendment) Bill, 2024 and the Union Territories Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, to amend the Constitution, also called the 'One Nation One Election Bill'. Apart from these two, the minister also moved for the bills to amend Government of Union Territories Act, 1963, the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act, 1991 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 to be referred to the Joint Parliamentary Committee. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)