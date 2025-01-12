By Gaurav Arora

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 12 (ANI): Preparations for Maha Kumbh 2025 are in their final stages and Prayagraj Railway Division has devised a special action plan for railway stations ahead of Makar Sankranti on January 14.

Also Read | Fake Currency Racket Busted in Mumbai: Acting on Tip-Off, Cops Bust Gang Printing and Selling Fake Indian Currency Notes.

Around 1 crore devotees are anticipated to take a holy dip at Sangam on January 14. To manage the anticipated crowd and ensure a smooth travel experience, the Prayagraj Railway Division has taken several steps.

This plan aims to facilitate the seamless movement of pilgrims to and from Prayagraj while avoiding incidents of overcrowding or stampedes.

Also Read | Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: 'Have No Claim Over Any Post, AAP Spreading Misinformation', Says BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri.

Ahead of Makar Sankranti, the Prayagraj Railway Division plans to operate around 13,000 trains, including 3,000 special trains for the fair. For the first royal bath, specific entry and exit routes have been designated at stations.

Public Relations Officer Amit Singh shared the arrangements:

Prayagraj Junction: Entry would be allowed from the city side, Platform No. 1 and Exit would be from the Civil Lines side.

Unreserved passengers will be guided to their respective platforms via designated waiting shelters. Reserved passengers will enter through Gate No. 5 on the city side.

Naini Junction: Entry would be allowed from Station Road and Exit from the second entrance near the goods yard.

Prayagraj Chheoki Station: Entry would be allowed from COD Road connecting the Prayagraj-Mirzapur Highway and Exit from GEC Naini Road.

Prayag Junction: Entry would be allowed from Chatham Line, Platform No. 1 and Exit from Rampriya Road, Platform No. 4. Reserved passengers will enter via the second gate on Sahso Road.

Phaphamau Station: Entry would be from the second entrance at Platform No. 4 and Exit towards Phaphamau Market.

Subedarganj Station: Entry from Jhalwa-Kaushambi Road and Exit towards GT Road.

Rambagh Station: Entry would be from the main gate at Hanuman Mandir Chauraha.and Exit towards Lowther Road.

These arrangements aim to ensure a smooth and safe experience for pilgrims visiting Prayagraj during the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Approximately 10 crore pilgrims are expected to travel to Prayagraj by train during the Maha Kumbh 2025.

Earlier Union Minister and MP from Udhampur Jitendra Singh informed that railway authorities have planned three special trains to and fro Katra-Prayagraj for the convenience of those attending the religious event.

The first special train has been finalised for January 24 which will leave Katra Shri Mata Vaishno Devi railway station for Prayagraj and return from Prayagraj to Katra on January 26.

In a post on X Singh wrote, "Pleased to share that Railway Authorities have planned 3 Special Trains to and fro #Katra-Prayagraj for convenience of those attending the #Mahakumbh. First Special Train has been finalised for 24/01/2025 which will leave Katra Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Railway Station for Prayagraj and return from #Prayagraj to Katra on 26/01/2025. The exact timings are as follow..."

"From SVDK dep 03:50 Hrs PRYJ, arrival 05:45 Hrs on 25.1.2025; Return PRYJ 03:15 Hrs on 26.01.2025, SVDK arrival 05:05 Hrs on 27.01.2025. The schedule of the next two trains will be intimated in course of time," added the post.

Apart from that North Central Railway (NCR) appears fully prepared to manage the massive influx of pilgrims for the Maha Kumbh, with plans to operate over 300 trains, including 80 special services, to ensure efficient transportation for devotees arriving in Prayagraj, an NCR official said.

The Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of NCR, Shashi Kant Tripathi, told ANI that the railway authorities have completed all necessary preparations, including crowd management, ticket booking counters, train services, and security arrangements.

Providing details about train services, the CPRO said that North Central Railways will also introduce unreserved short-distance regular trains starting tomorrow.

Shashi Kant Tripathi said, "We began our preparations for the Maha Kumbh two years ago. Now, our preparations have reached a level where we can confidently welcome all our passengers. Our long-distance special trains commenced services on January 1, including 50 operations. Our ring rail services started on January 10, and unreserved short-distance regular trains will begin tomorrow, coinciding with the first day of the Maha Kumbh."

He added, "More than 80 Mela Special Trains will operate tomorrow, bringing the total number of trains in service to around 300. These will facilitate the movement of passengers to their destinations. Since Makar Sankranti is the day after tomorrow, we have also started inward special train services." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)