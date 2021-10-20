Latur, Oct 20 (PTI) A sarpanch in Maharashtra's Latur district was disqualified by the divisional commissioner for alleged mismanagement of government funds provided to construct lavatories in a village, an official said on Wednesday.

Divisional Commissioner Avinash Pathak has disqualified the sarpanch of Mannathpur village of Nilanga tehsil and ordered action against a gram sevak for alleged irregularities of over Rs 6 lakh, the official said.

Under the Swachh Bharat Mission scheme, lavatories were constructed at Mannathpur village in Nilanga, he said.

A complaint was lodged with the chief executive officer alleging that the sarpanch and a gram sevak were allegedly involved in irregularities to the tune of Rs 6.96 lakh, the official said.

The matter was probed by the chief executive officer and a report was submitted to the divisional commissioner, he said.

The sarpanch has been disqualified under relevant sections of the Maharashtra Gram Panchayat Act, 1958, and action has been ordered against the gram sevak, the official added.

