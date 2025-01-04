Mumbai, Jan 4 (PTI) The Maharashtra unit of the BJP will hold a special state-wide membership drive on January 5 with the aim of enrolling 25 lakh new members on the same day, a party official said on Saturday.

The party's organisation in-charge Ravindra Chavan told the media that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Revenue Minister and the BJP's state president Chandrakant Bawankule will take part in the campaign in Nagpur.

Bawankule has directed that each booth worker will try to enrol more than 250 new members, Chavan said.

“BJP will conduct a special membership drive on January 5 under which it will target to enrol 25 lakh new members in a single day,” he said.

The party started a membership drive in December and has set a target of having 50,000 members in each of the state's 288 assembly constituencies.

In a related development, several workers of the Shiv Sena (UBT) and Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) from Vasai and Naigaum in the Palghar district joined the BJP on Saturday.

The BJP wrested Vasai and Naigaum from the BVA in the 2024 assembly polls.

