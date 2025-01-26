Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde inaugurated the North Channel Bridge connecting the Mumbai Coastal Road Project and the Worli-Bandra Sea Link on Sunday.

After the inauguration interacting with the media Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced the constriction of a 70-hectare park.

"A 70-hectare park will be built here. The file for 120 acres of land of Mahalaxmi Race Course has been opened, the agreement has been done... The special thing is that a 300-acre world-class central park will be built here, a big oxygen park which the people of Mumbai need. This will reduce Mumbai's pollution. People will get facilities... This is a big gift for our Mumbaikars on Republic Day," he said.

Earlier in his Republic Day message on X the Deputy CM said, "As the country celebrates its 76th Republic Day our state and Thane district are also progressing rapidly. Many changes are taking place in the district and road, railway and metro networks are being built. Our Thane district is at the forefront in all sectors like agriculture, industry, services, employment. During the recent Davos visit, a memorandum of understanding worth Rs 15 lakh crore was signed and on this occasion, we expressed our belief that the country and Maharashta will achieve all-round progress under the capable leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji."

Earlier in the day, CM Fadnavis unfurled the national flag at Varsha Bungalow in Mumbai on the occasion of the 76th Republic Day.

"May the world's largest democracy that upholds sovereignty and secularism grow....!!!' Happy Republic Day to everyone," the CM posted in his Republic Day message on X.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini unfurled the national flag in Rewari.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also unfurled the national flag at his residence in Dehradun on Sunday and extended "heartfelt" congratulations.

On this occasion, he also administered the oath of the Preamble of the Constitution to everyone. Speaking at the occasion CM Dhami said that the dreams that were seen while making the Constitution are coming true now.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unfurled the national flag in Lucknow paying tribute to India's Constitution and the freedom fighters who shaped the nation.

CM Adityanath highlighted the significance of January 26, 1950, when India implemented its Constitution, marking the beginning of its journey as a sovereign democratic republic. (ANI)

