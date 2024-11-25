Fire broke out at a pharma factory in Ambarnath (Photo/ANI)

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], November 25 (ANI): A fire broke out at a pharmaceutical factory in the Ambarnath area of Thane, Maharashtra on Monday, the officials reported

According to the Thane Municipal Corporation, fire tenders reached the scene and are trying to control the fire.

As of now, no casualties have been reported.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

