Mumbai, Apr 29 (PTI) The Maharashtra government on Tuesday approved a new Electric Vehicle Policy which states that passenger EVs will be given subsidy.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said some EVs will be granted a toll waiver.

Also Read | Canada: Punjab AAP Leader Davinder Saini's Daughter Vanshika Saini Missing for 3 Days Found Dead in Ottawa.

"The state government has approved a new EV policy under which passenger EVs will be given subsidy. EV manufacturing and EV consumption should increase," he said after chairing the state Cabinet meeting.

He said the charging infrastructure will be strengthened under the new policy.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack: PM Narendra Modi to Chair CCS Meet on April 30, Second After Pahalgam Carnage.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)