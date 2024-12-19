Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 19 (ANI): Maharashtra Governor CP Radhakrishnan on Wednesday criticized the Tamil Nadu government for allowing the funeral procession of SA Basha, the mastermind of the 1998 serial bombings in Coimbatore, questioning whether this act encourages the "killing of innocent people by allowing an evil spirit to be paraded as a martyr."

Radhakrishnan further remarked that former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi failed to take appropriate action, alleging that this had led to the unfortunate incident.

"The Coimbatore blasts happened because Karunanidhi failed to take appropriate action. The question arises whether the Tamil Nadu government is encouraging the killing of innocent people by allowing an evil spirit to be paraded as a martyr," the Maharashtra Governor said.

Radhakrishnan also criticised two Tamil Nadu political leaders who attended the funeral procession of the individual, asserting that their participation in the event should be ignored by the public. According to Radhakrishnan, no person involved in such heinous acts should be treated with respect or honoured in any manner.

"It is not known where Tamil Nadu is heading. Two political leaders from Tamil Nadu attended the funeral procession of the person and paid their respects. People should completely ignore them. Whoever does wrong, it is wrong. Can someone who even killed children be portrayed as a martyr? Can he be celebrated just because he belongs to a particular religion? This is very wrong," he said.

Radhakrishnan called on citizens to support the government when it acts correctly but urged them to oppose actions that glorify individuals responsible for violence and murder.

"No matter which party is in power, we should support them when they are working properly," he said.

"At the same time, it is the duty of the ordinary citizen to oppose when they want to take the murderers in a procession and bury them with respect," the Maharashtra Governor added.

Earlier on that day, Union Minister L Murugan also condemned the DMK government in Tamil Nadu for allowing the funeral procession of SA Basha.

"I strongly condemn the DMK government. The DMK government is supporting the terrorist who was involved in the 1998 Coimbatore blast. More than 56 persons died in that blast," Murugan told ANI.

The minister pointed out that the target of the bomb blast was senior BJP leader LK Advani, and it took the lives of 56 people and injured several others.

Basha, founder of the Al-Ummar outfit, died from illness while he was out on parole. He was serving time in jail for his role as the mastermind of the 1998 serial blasts.

Meanwhile, DMK spokesperson TKS Elangovan defended the funeral procession, saying that it was the right of the family. He said that the government had nothing to do with this procession. (ANI)

