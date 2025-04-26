Washington DC [US], April 26 (ANI): Dutch filmmaker Roel Reine is set to direct the upcoming action drama 'American Smuggler', which stars Dennis Haysbert in the lead role, reported Deadline.

As per the outlet, the film will chart the relentless hunt for Craig Petties, an American drug trafficker best known for the criminal empire he led in Memphis while operating in collaboration with Mexico's infamous drug cartels.

Haysbert will play a prominent CIA agent in the film. Filming is due to get underway this summer in New Mexico, reported Deadline.

The project is expected to hone in on the efforts of SEAL Team Six, Delta Force and the Mexican Marines, who dismantled an international drug network that plagued communities across North America for decades, reported Deadline.

The story also brings to light the lesser-known tragedy of children forced to labour in El Chapo's infamous tunnels, often losing their lives in collapses, reported Deadline.

Koji Steven Sakai (Skeletons in the Closet), Sam Wildhorse Bass of EuroAmerica Films, and Tracy Matthews of Lion of Judah Productions are writing the film.

The screenplay will be based on Matthews' experience as a civilian team leader during the operation, reported Deadline.

The actor Haysbert, who is set to lead the cast of 'American Smuggler,' is best known for his role as President David Palmer in the hit series 24.

He also played the role of a baseball player, Pedro Cerran,o in the Major League film trilogy. (ANI)

