Kamrup (Assam) [India], December 24 (ANI): A 31-year-old man died after being attacked by a buffalo that had strayed out of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam's Kamrup (Metro) district on Monday, officials said.

Pranjal Baruah, Forest Range Officer of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary told ANI that that a buffalo outside the protected area of Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary attacked the man near 1 No Dhamkhunda (Kordia) area under Pragjyotishpur police station.

Also Read | Sheikh Hasina Extradition: Bangladesh Requests India To Extradite Former Prime Minister; New Delhi Confirms Communication.

"The person, identified as Ruplal Malo (31 years old), was severely injured after being attacked by the buffalo while he was in the paddy field farming. He was immediately taken by locals to Sonapur Hospital for treatment. However, the medical officer declared him brought dead. The buffalo later re-entered the wildlife sanctuary area after the attack. It is important to mention that the same buffalo has been involved in multiple cases of human-animal conflict in the recent past," Pranjal Baruah said.

A forest team led by the Range Officer of Pobitora immediately rushed to the hospital and took stock of the situation.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: NDA To Contest Vidhan Sabha Polls Under Leadership of CM Nitish Kumar, Says State BJP Chief Dilip Jaiswal.

"Another forest team verified the incident and continued efforts to alert the public regarding the movement of ferocious animals around the periphery of the sanctuary. The matter has been informed to higher officials of the forest, police, and public administration to ensure that financial help can be provided and action taken to control the ferocious animals to avoid further damage to the public," Pranjal Baruah added.

On December 16, a 55-year-old person was injured after being attacked by a one-horned rhinoceros at the Jhargaon area near Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam's Morigaon district.

Earlier on September 30, a biker was killed after being attacked by a rhino near Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)