Imphal, Jan 22 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday inaugurated and laid foundation stones for projects valued at Rs 349.51 crore in Tamenglong district.

The projects he inaugurated included a bailey bridge over the Barak river on Tamenglong Tousem-Haflong road, District Early Intervention Centre at District Hospital and water supply schemes, an official release said.

The chief minister also laid the foundation stones for 18 projects including the construction of quarters in three Tamenglong police stations, it said.

Singh said that Tamenglong will be the gateway of Manipur since the road connectivity is going to give a new standard of life.

Once completed, the Tamenglong-Mahur road (NH-137) will take people easily to Assam without passing through Guwahati, Singh said.

He also highlighted the success of the Chief Minister Haksel gi Tengbang (CMHT) health insurance scheme, launched in 2018, benefiting over 2,00,000 patients.

He noted that the Manipur government is investing approximately Rs 280 crore in this initiative, helping residents save money on healthcare.

